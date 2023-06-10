EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Ysleta Independent School District announced the appointment of two new principals for the 2023-24 school year.

Maribell Guevara Zeila Wittke Courtesy of Ysleta ISD

Maribell Guevara, who is the current assistant principal at Parkland Elementary School, has been selected to serve as the new principal at that same school.

Guevara began her career in education as a special education teacher at El Paso ISD, and went on to serve as a science teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

Guevara also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a master’s degree from Sul Ross State University.

Zeila Wittke, currently assistant principal at Sageland Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Lancaster Elementary School.

Wittke began her career in education as a teacher at Pebble Hills Elementary School and went on to serve as both a monolingual/bilingual teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

Wittke also holds a bachelor’s degree from UTEP and a master’s degree from Lamar University.