EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) is kicking off its Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2023-24 school year at four schools on Tuesday, Oct 17.

The program is designed to promote healthier eating habits and improve student well-being according to a news release sent out by the district.



Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17, students at the following four Ysleta ISD campuses will receive

fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day on Tuesdays and Thursdays through

May 30, 2024:

Thomas Manor Elementary School

Pasodale Elementary School

Capistrano Elementary School

North Loop International School

These campuses were awarded more than $118,000 by the Texas Department of

Agriculture to purchase fruits and vegetables for the program. Ysleta ISD applied for the

program in the spring, and four campuses were selected.



The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



It is administered by the Food and Nutrition Service, which provides free fresh fruits

and vegetables to students in participating elementary schools