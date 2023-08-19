EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District hosted, for the first time ever, an Early Education Conference at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ysleta Pre-K Center to empower parents with the necessary tools, resources and information to support their preschool, pre-K and kindergarten students, according to a press release sent by Ysleta ISD.

The conference kicked off with entertainment and a continental breakfast, followed by a videotaped welcome message from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre and in-person remarks from Chief Academic Officer Dr. Brenda Chacon-Robles

The conference also featured breakout sessions at 9 a.m. with parents enjoying multiple opportunities to visit exhibitors between sessions.

Breakout session topics included information on physical development and exercise, helping your child become more independent and successful, potty training, common-sense parenting and more.