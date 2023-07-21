EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District held a 2023 Student-Athlete Leadership Summit, also known as the LEAD Summit, Friday morning, July 21 at the Cielo Vista Church,

The summit was held to empower the district’s student-athletes with the essential skills and tools to become effective leaders within their teams, schools and local community, according to a news release sent by the district.

The summit also featured dynamic speakers, interactive competitions and timeless principles.

In addition, renowned individuals such as Olympic wrestlers Brandon Slay and Kerry

Boumans, and Olympic Medalist Cat Osterman, one of the greatest professional softball pitchers of all time inspired attendees with their words.