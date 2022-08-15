EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has earned an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency for overall academic performance.

Ysleta ISD is one of the 396 school districts out of 1,200 to receive an “A” rating for its performance regarding three domains such as Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. Ysleta ISD is the only “A” rated district among the largest school districts within the city of El Paso.

According to the state accountability results, 98 percent of the campuses of Ysleta ISD earned top ratings of “A” or “B” concerning their educational programs. About 54 percent of the campuses within the district earned an overall “A” rating , including the following 28 campuses:

Ysleta Pre-K Center

Alicia R. Chacon IS

Desertaire ES

Del Norte Heights ES

Dolphin Terrace ES

Del Valle ES

Edgemere IS

Eastwood Heights ES

Eastwood Knolls IS

East Point ES

Glen Cove ES

Mission Valley ES

North Star ES

Pebble Hills ES

Ramona ES

REL Washington IS

Sageland ES

Scotsdale ES

Tierra Del Sol ES

Thomas Manor ES

Vista Hills ES

Rio Bravo MS

Del Valle HS

Hanks HS

Valle Verde Early College HS

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Plato Academy

Tejas School of Choice

“We challenged ourselves to recover quickly because we couldn’t imagine sitting on our hands for four or five years while an entire generation of children came through our schools,” Dr. De La Torre added. “Our myopic focus on student achievement has paid off! Our students are learning, growing, and succeeding, and we look forward to more accomplishments and milestones in the years to come.”

TEA officials express how the recent ratings show promise due to the state’s efforts to combat COVID-related learning loss. For a complete list of TEA ratings, visit www.txschools.gov.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.