EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has earned an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency for overall academic performance.
Ysleta ISD is one of the 396 school districts out of 1,200 to receive an “A” rating for its performance regarding three domains such as Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. Ysleta ISD is the only “A” rated district among the largest school districts within the city of El Paso.
According to the state accountability results, 98 percent of the campuses of Ysleta ISD earned top ratings of “A” or “B” concerning their educational programs. About 54 percent of the campuses within the district earned an overall “A” rating , including the following 28 campuses:
- Ysleta Pre-K Center
- Alicia R. Chacon IS
- Desertaire ES
- Del Norte Heights ES
- Dolphin Terrace ES
- Del Valle ES
- Edgemere IS
- Eastwood Heights ES
- Eastwood Knolls IS
- East Point ES
- Glen Cove ES
- Mission Valley ES
- North Star ES
- Pebble Hills ES
- Ramona ES
- REL Washington IS
- Sageland ES
- Scotsdale ES
- Tierra Del Sol ES
- Thomas Manor ES
- Vista Hills ES
- Rio Bravo MS
- Del Valle HS
- Hanks HS
- Valle Verde Early College HS
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy
- Plato Academy
- Tejas School of Choice
“We challenged ourselves to recover quickly because we couldn’t imagine sitting on our hands for four or five years while an entire generation of children came through our schools,” Dr. De La Torre added. “Our myopic focus on student achievement has paid off! Our students are learning, growing, and succeeding, and we look forward to more accomplishments and milestones in the years to come.”
TEA officials express how the recent ratings show promise due to the state’s efforts to combat COVID-related learning loss. For a complete list of TEA ratings, visit www.txschools.gov.
