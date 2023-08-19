EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District released the schedule for the Class of 2024 commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies will take place at the end of May and early June for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Graduation times, dates and locations are listed below in chronological order:

Thursday, May 30

Young Women’s Leadership Academy:

At 10 a.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center located at 125 Pioneer Plaza

Valle Verde Early College High School:

At 2 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 31

Ysleta High School:

At 8 p.m. at Ysleta High School’s Hutchins Stadium located at 8600 Alameda Ave.

Monday, June 3

Parkland High School:

At 9 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center located at 151 Glory Road

Del Valle High School:

At 1:30 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center

Bel Air High School:

At 6 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center

Tuesday, June 4