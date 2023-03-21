EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District is celebrating the opening of their new school, Riverside Elementary. The district will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 22.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at 218 Barker Road.

Ysleta ISD trustees and Superintendent, Xavier De La Torre will make a special appearance at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Riverside Elementary School is one of the newly constructed schools through Ysleta ISD’s Bond 2019 program. The Elementary school is a $40 million renovation, built upon the former Cedar Grove Elementary.

The school will accommodate 1,000 students and a learning environment that includes interactive displays, technology upgrades and flexible furniture to enhance instruction, according to YISD.