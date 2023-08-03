EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five school boards across Texas have been selected as Honor School Boards for the 2023 TASA School Boards Awards.

Each year the School Boards Awards Committee recognizes outstanding Texas school boards for commitment and service that has made a positive impact on Texas public school students.

The Ysleta ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Xavier De La Torre was selected as one of the five finalists to be nominated for the 2023 Texas Honor School Boards awards.

Superintendent Xavier De La Torre wrote in his nomination of the board stating, “Since 2021, the diverse and rigorous educational programs made possible through the support of our board of trustees have not only led the way in the El Paso area, but across the state and nation, resulting in numerous honors and national accolades. … School improvement and student success are at the forefront of every decision made by our board.”

The other school boards that were selected are the following: