Ysleta HS Fire Tech students suit up for first ever 9/11 memorial stair climb

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of students at Ysleta High School made history throughout the community by putting themselves in the shoes of first responders on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Eighteen years after the terroristic attacks at the World Trade Center, students in the Fire Tech program at Ysleta started a new tradition of gearing up in firefighter gear and doing a memorial stair climb.

“We ran the steps because of all the flights the firefighters had to climb to save the people at the top. We just wanted to dedicate what we’re doing today for them,” sophomore Marc Paiz said.

Five Fire Tech students were a part of the memorial stair climb Wednesday morning. They said it’s a special tribute to remember the sacrifices made during the terrorist attack on 9/11.

“We should never forget that event as people were willing to go up there. Understanding the conditions, what was going on, but they still went up there and helped those people out and it ended up costing their life,” junior Steven Carrejo told KTSM.

With a mission to serve the community in the future, the Fire Tech instructor Nicolas Torres said he’s proud of seeing his students grow in the right direction.

“To see your students want to take initiatives and try to do things to highlight what they do, the profession that their future’s growing into to,” Torres said.

While these students look ahead, students said they want to leave a new legacy behind for future generations to come.

“You can see the pride here at Ysleta is deep in these traditions with the military, public service. Our law enforcement program was out here with their cadets,” Torres shared.

“I just hope we keep the Indian pride and keep on continuing this tradition. Just never forget those who gave their lives on this tragic day,” Carrejo added.

The fire tech program plans to continue this tradition for years to come on 9/11.