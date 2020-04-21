Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo confirmed a new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of positive tests to two on the reservation.

Tigua officials say more cases are expected and are encouraging residents to remain proactive and not become complacent.

Last week the Tribal Council invoked a curfew and travel ban for residents of the Pueblo. The travel ban prohibits residents from traveling outside of the El Paso area and the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily.

Tribal Fire and Police personnel will continue to have community checkpoints to ensure compliance with the new rules, the advisory said. Both visitors and residents will be screened for temperatures and interviewed before they can enter the residential area. Depending on the situation, they may be advised to self-isolate for 14 days or be denied entrance.

The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo website also said the following directives will remain in effect until further notice: