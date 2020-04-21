Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo confirmed a new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of positive tests to two on the reservation.
Tigua officials say more cases are expected and are encouraging residents to remain proactive and not become complacent.
Last week the Tribal Council invoked a curfew and travel ban for residents of the Pueblo. The travel ban prohibits residents from traveling outside of the El Paso area and the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily.
Tribal Fire and Police personnel will continue to have community checkpoints to ensure compliance with the new rules, the advisory said. Both visitors and residents will be screened for temperatures and interviewed before they can enter the residential area. Depending on the situation, they may be advised to self-isolate for 14 days or be denied entrance.
The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo website also said the following directives will remain in effect until further notice:
- Tribal Members are only to go out for essential activities and must only send one person in the household to carry out those essential activities such as grocery shopping or picking up medicines.
- One of those new recommendations for Tribal Members is to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that asks the public to consider wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- All individuals living within Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Districts I & II are directed to stay at home or at their place of residence unless they are performing essential duties, working in essential business, government, etc. Public and Private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited.
- CONTACT TRIBAL COMMUNICATIONS AT (915) 860-9653 WITH KNOWLEDGE OF ANY TRIBAL RESIDENT IN DISTRICT I OR DISTRICT II THAT HAS TRAVELED OUTSIDE the El Paso area any time since March 23rd and has recently returned. Also, report any visitors that you may be expecting from outside the El Paso area.
- Any public or private gatherings at any recreational area, park, pool or recreational facility is prohibited.
- Tribal members are discouraged from posting any social media messages with false information aboutCOVID-19 cases. These postings may be considered disorderly conduct violations and individuals will be cited.