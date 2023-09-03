EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several Ysleta and one Clint Independent School District campuses were named among the best-ranked high schools in El Paso, according to the recently released 2023 Best High Schools list compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

The list was compiled using data on student diversity, graduation rates, and state test scores among others, according to a press release sent by Ysleta ISD.

This year’s list shows that Ysleta ISD had the most schools, seven in total, represented in the city’s Top 21 list. Those campuses were:

Valle Verde Early College High School (No. 5)

Del Valle High School (No. 9)

Eastwood High School (No. 12)

Parkland High School (No. 16)

Bel Air High School (No. 17)

Ysleta High School (No. 20)

Hanks High School (No. 21)

Additionally, Riverside High School was ranked No. 27 in the city. The Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) was marked “unrated” because the 2023 rankings reflected information gathered from the 2020-2021 school year, before YWLA had a qualifying 12th grade class.

Ysleta ISD says that among the 2,144 high schools in Texas ranked on this year’s list, seven of eight campuses were ranked among the top 27% of high schools in the state.

The high schools were Valle Verde ECHS (No. 721); Del Valle HS (No. 326); Eastwood HS (No. 456); Parkland HS (No. 502); Bel Air HS (No. 510); Ysleta HS (No. 565); and Hanks HS (No. 583).

In addition, Clint Early College Academy was also ranked in the list and is also the number one high school in El Paso, according to a press release sent by Clint ISD.

Ysleta ISD says the year’s high school rankings evaluated nearly 18,000 public high schools at the national, state, and local levels and showcase the schools whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” said Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News & World Report. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

The list is based on information from the U.S. Department of Education, statewide assessments, the College Board, Advanced Placement, and International Baccalaureate, according to Ysleta ISD.

For information on the rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.