EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When can she start?

Ileana Castro’s daughter Kate, 4, went to career day at Montana Vista Elementary School as a KTSM reporter and we are officially impressed.







Kate went to school with her microphone and press pass and was ready to ask the hard questions.

We think she will be great addition to the KTSM 9 News team one day and we can’t wait.