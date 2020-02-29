Your Voice: Republican ballot includes proposition on a physical barrier along southern border in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the Texas 2020 Primaries, both the Democratic and Republican ballots have included a list of propositions on several hot-button issues. It’s important to note that the propositions are not actual legislation. Meaning that voting one way will have no immediate effect.

The lists of propositions are merely a survey for both parties to find out where their voters stand on certain subjects.

KTSM 9 News has gone through the list of propositions and is letting viewers voice their opinions on each subject. This article will focus on Republican Proposition #4. Tell us what you think on Facebook or Twitter. Your comment may be used during our special election broadcast on March 4.

REPUBLICAN PROPOSITION #4

“Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.”

