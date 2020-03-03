Your Voice: Democratic ballot includes proposition on gun violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the Texas 2020 Primaries, both the Democratic and Republican ballots have included a list of propositions on several hot-button issues. It’s important to note that the propositions are not actual legislation. Meaning that voting one way will have no immediate effect.

The lists of propositions are merely a survey for both parties to find out where their voters stand on certain subjects.

KTSM 9 News has gone through the list of propositions and is letting viewers voice their opinions on each subject. This article will focus on Democratic Proposition #6. Tell us what you think on Facebook or Twitter. Your comment may be used during our special election broadcast on March 4.

DEMOCRATIC PROPOSITION #6

“Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence — gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault — so Texans can grow in a safe environment?”

  • For a full list of the Democratic Propositions click here.
  • For a full list of the Republican Propositions click here.

