EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Plan on heading out to the polls in your best getup with your candidate’s name or photo?
Be prepared to take it off. Or cover it up. Or go home and change.
That’s because Texas Statute 61.003 prevents electioneering, or campaigning within 100 feet of a polling station door. That includes “posting, use or distribution of political signs or literature” and wearing T-shirts, hats, badges, insignias, emblems or other communicative device relating to a candidate, measure or political party appearing on the ballot.
The reasoning is that a polling place should be neutral so all voters can feel comfortable voting for the candidate of their choice.
There are at least 19 states, including Texas and New Mexico, that have such a rule.
In New Mexico, Statute 1-20-16 prevents the “display or distribution of signs or campaign literature, campaign buttons, T-shirts, hats, pins or other such items and includes the verbal or electronic solicitation of votes for a candidate or question.”
Committing an electioneering offense is a petty misdemeanor and can result in a fine.
So, get out and do your civic duty — but watch what you’re wearing while you do it.
Latest Headlines
- What not to wear: Voting Edition
- Pope endorses civil union law for same-sex couples
- EPFD responds to Lower Valley fire; body found in home
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump campaigns in NC; Presidential Debate preparations
- Here’s what 2020 did to the list of most popular baby names