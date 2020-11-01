Texas Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to throw out nearly 127,000 Harris County votes

Your Local Election HQ

A handful of GOP activists and candidates had asked the state's highest civil court to rule Harris County's drive-thru voting locations illegal, and invalidate votes that have already been cast. The challenge has also been filed in federal court.

by: JOLIE MCCULLOUGH; Texas Tribune

Posted: / Updated:

Voters line up to utilize drive-thru voting at NRG Stadium in Houston during the first day of early voting on Oct. 13. Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A legal cloud hanging over nearly 127,000votes already cast in Harris County was at least temporarily lifted Sunday when the Texas Supreme Court rejected a request by several conservative Republican activists and candidates to preemptively throw out early balloting from drive-thru polling sites in the state’s most populous, and largely Democratic, county.

The all-Republican court denied the request without an order or opinion, as justices did last month in a similar lawsuit brought by some of the same plaintiffs.

The Republican plaintiffs, however, are pursuing a similar lawsuit in federal court, hoping to get the votes thrown out by arguing that drive-thru voting violates the U.S. constitution. A hearing, in that case, is set for Monday morning in a Houston-based federal district court, one day before Election Day. A rejection of the votes would constitute a monumental disenfranchisement of voters — drive-thru ballots account for about 10% of all in-person ballots cast during early voting in Harris County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Last-minute efforts to reach voters

Data driving Texas campaigns

Big Tech testifies

Protecting LGBTQ+ Texans from discrimination

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Your Election HQ Video Center

Trump supporters follow Biden bus on I-35 in Central Texas

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan

NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Pres. Trump, Biden in statistical tie in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia sees record turnout, long lines caused by technical breakdowns

A look at the race for the district 4 city council seat

Jill Biden holds rally in el paso

Jill Biden visits El Paso

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

Dazed

Biden leads NewsNation/Emerson College Pennsylvania poll, Trump closing gap

Preview of Cornyn-Hegar debate

More Your Local Election HQ