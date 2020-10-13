Texas shatters voter registration numbers, estimated 3 million new voters registered

Your Local Election HQ

by: Cat Keenan

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the start of early voting, the Secretary of State reported a net of 1.3 million Texans have registered to vote since November 2018 and 1.9 million have registered since November 2016. With natural changes in the voting rolls, the Texas Democratic Party estimates nearly 3 million new voters have been added since 2016.

More information about the changing electorate in Texas can be found here.

Listed below is the net new registrants since 2016 and 2018:

TotalSuspenseActive
October 12, 202016,917,4861,702,30815,215,448
January 202016,102,9471,726,39514,376,552
November 201815,793,2571,879,61113,913,646
November 201615,101,0871,692,60713,408,480

Since September 1, here are the counties that have seen the highest amount of added voters to the voting rolls:

Harris55,044
Dallas32,736
Bexar24,501
Collin22,022
Denton19,593
Tarrant17,983
Travis17,466

The main takeaway, estimated from the reported numbers, is that 1 in 5 voters in Texas may be first-time Texas voters.

More information and resources about voting in El Paso can be found at Your Local Election HQ at KTSM.com.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

Jill Biden visits El Paso

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

Dazed

Biden leads NewsNation/Emerson College Pennsylvania poll, Trump closing gap

Preview of Cornyn-Hegar debate

Voter registration deadline is today

First debate: Trump, Biden spar over health care, SCOTUS

More Your Local Election HQ