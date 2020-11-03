Sun Metro offering free rides to polling sites on Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is offering free bus rides to voters on Election Day.
Both Sun Metro’s fixed route and LIFT paratransit services will waive fares to provide registered voters with transportation to the polls to cast their ballots.
Polling sites are available online at epcountyvotes.com.
Registered LIFT paratransit customers must schedule their trip in accordance with Sun Metro LIFT policies and procedures.
