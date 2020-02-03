Sample ballots and polling sites for the March 3 Primary Election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) — Election Day for March 2020 Texas Primaries will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The early-voting period will be from Feb 18-28.

For a list of early-voting stations, click here.

For a list of Election Day polling places, click here.

To view a sample ballot for the Democratic Party, click here.

To view a sample ballot for the Republican Party, click here.

If you want to know whether you are registered, click here.

New Mexico’s Primary Election will be June 2, 2020, with early voting beginning May 5. If you want to register or check your voter registration status, click here. If you are serving in the military or living overseas, click here.