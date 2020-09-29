Recognizing El Paso’s voting power in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s position as a binational and bicultural community establishes the Borderland as an important site for political discourse.

More Latinos are eligible to vote in this year’s elections than ever before. There are 32 million Latinos who are eligible to vote in 2020, a significant increase from 27.3 million in 2016.

El Paso’s population is more than 80 percent Latino or Hispanic and is reflective of the demographics of Latino voters across the country.

In 2020, Latinos are the largest racial and ethnic minority group in the U.S. electorate — constituting 13 percent of eligible voters — and that means El Pasoans are poised to make an impact with their vote this November.

“This November’s election has already exceeded previous election numbers regarding ballot by mail requests and total number of registered voters,” County of El Paso Elections Administrator Lisa Wise told KTSM 9 News.

“El Paso County voters will most likely also set record turnout during Early Voting and on Election Day,” she said. “This is an opportunity for El Paso County voters to have their voices heard with more dates, locations and methods available for voting than ever before. Our voters will be deciding who represents them on utility districts, school boards, city councils, county governments and at the state and federal level.“

Latinos make up 30 percent of eligible voters in Texas and 43 percent in New Mexico. Moreover, 60 percent of the Hispanic population of the U.S. are people of Mexican origin.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos who are registered voters in the U.S. report such concerns after facing disproportionate negative effects that include economic and health crises amid the pandemic.

The Pew Research Center also found that Hispanic voters have fluctuating opinions regarding the ways state and local governments responded to COVID-19. More than half of respondents (54 percent) reported that local leaders have done a good job responding to the outbreak, with 46 percent reporting the same for state officials.