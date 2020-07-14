Primary Election Runoff Guide

FILE – This April 11, 2018, file photo shows a sign directing voters to an early-voting location in Surprise, Ariz. Sharing the primary calendar Tuesday, March 17, 2020, are two states that represent different pieces of America: Ohio, a largely white state that’s barely growing and looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing, and Arizona, a state where one-third of the population is Latino and growth is exploding. One looks more like the nation’s past, the other could be its future. (AP Photo/Anita Snow, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday, July 14 is Election Day for the Primary Runoff. This year’s runoff was delayed from its traditional date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts on Election Day. If you’re unsure where to vote, you can check the County Elections Department’s “Where Do I Vote?” tool.

There are six races on the Democratic runoff ballot and two on the Republican ballot. For the runoff, if you voted in the Primary Election, you must vote in the same party’s runoff that you voted in March. If you did not vote in the Primary Election in March, you may choose which party’s runoff you’d like to vote in.

Please make sure you have a valid form of identification.

Runoff Races

Democratic

U.S. Senator Royce West MJ Hegar

Railroad Commissioner Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo Chrysta Castañeda

District Judge, 383rd Judicial District Lyda Ness Garcia Lucila Flores

District Judge, 388th Judicial District Marlene Gonzalez Laura Strathmann

District Attorney, 34th Judicial District Yvonne Rosales James Montoya

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3 Vincent “Vince” Perez Iliana Holguin



Republican

U.S. Representative District 16 Sam Williams Irene Armendariz-Jackson

U.S. Representative District 23 Raul Reyes Tony Gonzales



Voting at the Polls on Election Day

Social Distancing

Please maintain at least six-foot separation from other individuals when possible.

Poll workers will be maintaining a six-foot separation from each worker when possible. Poll workers will also mark each location with six-foot markings for voters to follow.

Masks

You are strongly encouraged to wear your own mask before you enter the Polling Site and during the voting process. A limited number of disposable masks will be available at each site.

Each poll worker will be provided with a disposable mask as well as a disinfected face shield.

Hand Sanitizer

Each Polling Site will have hand sanitizer. However, you are encouraged to bring your own if possible.

Each poll worker will be instructed to disinfect hands and all work spaces after each voter is processed.

Marking Utensil

Each voter will be given a disposable marking utensil for use on the Electronic Ballot Marking Device and asked to dispose of it in a nearby receptacle once finished.

Stickers

Because of the recommendation to keep contact as minimal as possible, voters will not be receiving “I Voted” stickers for the July 2020 Primary Runoff Election.

Curbside Voting