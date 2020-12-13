Oscar Leeser returns to Mayor’s seat following landslide victory

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Oscar Leeser was the clear victor in Saturday night’s runoff election again Incumbent Mayor Dee Margo.

After early voting results, Leeser was carrying 82 percent of the vote to Margo’s 18 percent.



“I look forward to working with all the elected officials, city council members and Judge Samaniego, and congresswoman Veronica Escobar and all our new elected state representatives and those who have been in office. This is what El Paso is looking for a United voice and I’m looking forward to doing that,” Leeser said Saturday night.

Margo’s loss comes after three major crises in the past two years, beginning with the massive arrival of refugees from Central America in late 2018.



“We need to keep moving forward so I will continue to advocate for our community because I love El Paso, and that won’t change,” Mayor Dee Margo sent in a statement to KTSM 9 News.

Social organizations and local government officials struggled to feed, accommodate and send on their way thousands of migrants freed from detention.

A year later came the mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall that left 23 dead, 23 injured, and left the community in shock and need of healing.

And then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Death, hospitals filled to near-capacity, and bodies piling inside mobile morgues followed.

In the end, Leeser, who served as Mayor prior to Margo, reclaimed the Mayor’s seat at the dais.

