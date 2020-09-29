Mail-in ballots headed to a mailbox near you — here’s what you need to know

by: KTSM Staff

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows Postal Service districts across the nation are missing the agency’s own standards for on-time delivery as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — If you’re one of those who requested a mail-in ballot, be on the lookout for a green envelope from the El Paso County Elections Department.

More than 27,000 ballots were mailed out Monday to El Pasoans who requested one, according to the Elections Department.

Ballots must be returned in the yellow envelope as instructed with the mailed ballot. You can mail your ballot back or drop it at the El Paso County Courthouse.

“Texas is one of the states where you need to qualify to vote by mail it’s not a no-excuse ballot by mail,” said Elections Administrator Lisa Wise. “The group where we have the most applications is 65 and over, if you’re going to be out of the county during early voting or Election day. If you’re incarcerated, but have not lost voting rights, or if you’re disabled.”

The last day to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 5.

Some other important dates to keep in mind:

  • Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote in Texas (that’s next Monday)
  • Oct. 23: Last day to request a ballot if you plan to vote by mail
  • Oct. 13 to Oct. 30: Early voting period
  • Nov. 3: Election Day

