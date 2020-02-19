Local candidates make final push in debates ahead of Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting is now underway for the Texas primaries. Tuesday, candidates in two of the biggest local races made a final push to win votes.

All four Democratic candidates for District Attorney took part in a debate Tuesday at Franklin High School. The candidates, Karen Dyles, James Montoya, Roger Montoya, and Yvonne Rosales, took the stage to discuss their platforms.

The debate was hosted by WE(fillintheblank), a non-profit group run by local high school students. Moderators asked the candidates how they would handle different types of cases and how they’d select their prosecutors if elected.

In the Lower Valley, Bel Air High School held a candidate forum for the Texas House District 76 seat. The race has been heated between former City Council Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez and political newcomer Elisa Tamayo, who was endorsed by the majority of the statewide delegation early-on in the race.

Ordaz-Perez has accused Tamayo of orchestrating ethics complaints against her. Tamayo has said Ordaz-Perez needs to be held accountable.

Tuesday, the focus was on education.

“I believe that we need to continue funding public schools by putting more money from the state into our school districts. We got a head start in the last 2019 legislative session where we funded HB3, a very remarkable bill to bring more funding and millions of dollars for local schools,” said Tamayo.

“High stakes testing, I think that needs to be addressed. The state spends millions of dollars under contract with Pearson. A lot of that funding could really just go back into the classrooms, could really go back into helping teachers really focus on individual-style learning needs,” Ordaz-Perez told KTSM.

Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo are running for the seat currently held by Cesar Blanco who is stepping aside to run for the seat of retiring Texas State Senator Jose Rodriguez.

Early voting runs until February 28, with Election Day falling on Tuesday, March 3.