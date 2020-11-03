Live updates: Polls now open across majority of US states

A man shows his “I Voted” sticker after casting his ballot at the Indian Creek Fire Station 4 in Miami, Florida on November 3, 2020. – Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of anticipation, decision day has finally arrived. People across the nation will cast votes Tuesday to decide the next president of the United States.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The big question: will we have a winner by the end of the night? The most probable bet at this point is that we will not.

We’ll update this story throughout the day with the latest updates from the campaign trail and polling places across the nation.

Here are the latest updates as America votes (EDT):

9:40 a.m.

More than 9 million people in Florida have cast their votes in the presidential election, according to CNN.

Some 9.6 million people voted in 2016 — meaning 95% of that total has already been reached.

As of Tuesday morning, registered Democrats led registered Republicans by about 115,000 votes.

2 million people with no party affiliation have also voted in the 2020 election, according to CNN.

—

9:20 a.m.

For Joe Biden, it all comes down to Pennsylvania.

Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.

The cities Biden is visiting Tuesday hold both strategic and symbolic significance: Biden has made his working-class upbringing in Scranton a centerpiece of his campaign, framing his economic pitch from the perspective of Scranton versus Wall Street, as he seeks to win back the blue-collar voters who helped deliver Donald Trump a win in 2016. Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

—

8:54 a.m.

President Donald Trump said during a Tuesday morning interview on Fox News that he would declare victory “only when there’s victory.”

“There’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, very solid chance of winning here. I don’t know how they rate the chances,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.

—

8:45 a.m.

Joe Biden walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden into St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)

Before making a final campaign visit to Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden, his wife, Jill, and their granddaughters stopped by the cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, early Tuesday. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

—

8:35 a.m.

Experts were predicting record turnout this year with at least 98.8 million people voting even before Election Day arrived.

That’s about 71% of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a record number of Americans to vote early, forcing states to adjust long-standing election procedures.

Some states, including Texas, exceeded their total 2016 vote count before Tuesday.

—

8:00 a.m.

Polls are now open for a majority of voters across the United States.

More than 100 million votes have been cast, according to figures compiled by CNN. According to Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report, that represents 73% of the total votes cast in 2016.

Wasserman expects 2020 votes to hit between 155 and 160 million.

As people lined up to make their voices heard at the polls, President Donald Trump appeared on “Fox and Friends” via telephone.

“The crowds have been incredible,” he told the show hosts of his most recent rallies. “I think that translates into a lot of votes and we’re gonna see very soon.”

Trump also touted his team’s recent work in Florida saying his campaign is doing “incredible” in the state.

—

7:25 a.m.

As one might expect, we’re starting to hear about scattered problems at polling places.

In the Indianapolis area, some polling locations in Marion County experienced issues including missing keys and no internet. This caused a delay in doors opening, according to Fox59’s Jessica Hayes.

“This is voter suppression”



Doors at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church remain closed- an hour and a half after polls opened.



Election officials say they don’t have a key for the polls.



Some people have been in line since 5:30AM. pic.twitter.com/QNWyo1rwcK — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) November 3, 2020

There was a similar situation in Chicago where a polling location in the 40th Ward was delayed in opening to voters, according to reporter Bret Buganski.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden is starting the day by attending mass in Delaware with his family.

Joe and Jill Biden and two granddaughters arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine for Election Day mass. pic.twitter.com/xyxaV5Io84 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

—

7:10 a.m.

Polls have opened across the East Coast, including the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Florida, for an Election Day in the U.S. unfolding like no other.

Pictures from Buffalo to Norfolk showed long lines of people waiting before the doors to polling places opened.

Already, 100 million Americans have cast their ballots before polls opened. Voters took advantage of absentee balloting and early in-person voting amid a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and worries about whether the Postal Service would deliver their ballot on time.

LIVE: Chopper 10 is flying around to multiple polling places in Hampton Roads. It's over Salem Middle in Virginia Beach now.



Watch live: https://t.co/3a8UekoNCJ

Live updates: https://t.co/qILQ0hH6gN

Voter Guide: https://t.co/1V43x6kpYu pic.twitter.com/ilWvdvExB3 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 3, 2020

—

7:05 a.m.

When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

We’ve put together a state-by-state breakdown of when polls close and when you might start to see election results on Tuesday.

—-

5:20 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up five votes overnight in the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch. They traditionally cast their votes right after midnight — making them the first to be cast and officially counted in the presidential election.

The vote isn’t always a predictor of what will happen in the presidential race. In 2016, the town supported Hillary Clinton, who eventually lost the race to Donald Trump.

—

2:35 a.m.

Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Tuesday on investor hopes a possible victory by challenger Joe Biden in the American presidential election might lead to more economic stimulus.

London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney also advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Traders are betting Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus if he unseats President Donald Trump. That would require support in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s Republicans. Some incumbents, also up for re-election this week, face challengers from Biden’s Democratic Party.

—

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.

Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low-40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”

Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”

Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.

This story will be updated throughout the day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.