Las Cruces Mayor and City Council race results

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Ten candidates are in the running to be the Las Cruces Mayor, including the incumbent.

Mayor Ken Miyagishma leads the pack after early voting with 2,176 votes or about 40 percent. The next closest candidate is William Mattiace with 983 votes or 18 percent followed by Gregory Smith with 621.

Here is a look at the live results:

This year marks the first year Las Cruces uses rank choice voting, which means they’re are able to rank the candidates from first to last.

So when the votes are counted if no candidate reaches the winning threshold, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated. Also known as an instant runoff.

Some voters said the new process is easier than the thought.

“Just be ready to vote, it’s very easy it’s real simple it’s an easy task to take care of you’re in and out before you know it and you know it’s something everyone should be doing because this is our future,” said Las Cruces resident Paul Zubiga. ”