KTSM Election Day Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 across the country. In El Paso and Doña Ana County, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. Anyone in line at a polling place at 7 p.m. can vote.

EL PASO

Vote at ANY Vote Center

Voters no longer have to vote at a specific location within their precinct. During Early Voting and on Election Day, voters can go to ANY vote center to cast their ballot. Use the website or mobile app to find the closest Vote Center.

Removal of Straight Ticket Voting

Voters will no longer be able to vote straight ticket. Voters will have to manually select each candidate they want to vote for. Voters are invited to bring their filled out sample ballot with them to use as a reference while voting, if needed.

Vote Safe Measures

Multiple safety measures will be employed to protect voters and poll workers. These include adherence to masking and social distancing guidelines. Additionally, each voting location will have a clean team whose only role is to clean and sanitize the voting system after each use. Finally, each voter will receive a Vote Safe El Paso kit containing hand wipes, a disposable marking utensil, finger cot (a glove for single finger) and the “I Voted” sticker.

Curbside voting is available upon request at all voting locations. Voters will vote on an electronic tablet from their vehicle. However, there are seven Express Curbside Voting locations that provide for a faster curbside voting experience.

Arlington Park Shelter

Bassett Place

El Paso County Coliseum

Marty Robbins Recreation Center

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center

Oz Glaze Senior Center

Sunland Park Mall

Sample Ballots

For a full voters guide to candidates’ questionnaires, visit ElPasoMatters.org’s extensive 2020 Voters guide.

NEW MEXICO