Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

Your Local Election HQ

by: SARA BURNETT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., one of seven scheduled Democratic candidates participating in a public education forum, makes opening remarks, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Topics at the event planned for discussion ranged from student services and special education to education equity and justice issues. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is set to endorse Joe Biden.

Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night.

Klobuchar was the second presidential candidate to exit the race in less than 24 hours, following Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday.

Their decisions reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday"

'Judge Judy' to end after 25 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Judge Judy' to end after 25 years"

First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows"

Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears"

What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday"

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday""
More Local

Your Election HQ Video Center

Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday"

First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows"

What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday"

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday""

Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election"

Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting"

False, misleading Information floods social media before elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "False, misleading Information floods social media before elections"
More Your Local Election HQ