Joe Biden’s sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off Joe Biden’s decisive win in the South Carolina primary, his sister and longtime campaign advisor visited El Paso Sunday morning.

Valerie Biden Owens and Cristobal Alex from the Biden for America campaign hosted a meet and greet with El Pasoans at L&J Cafe Sunday morning. The goal was to engage voters, energize supporters, and share how former Vice President Joe Biden could benefit the Borderland as President.

Biden Owens says she believes Texas will be the rocket fuel to move forward to Super Tuesday.

“South Carolina propels presidential candidates, the presidents, and then we come here to make sure we solidify and to charge ahead. So yes, we’ve had great momentum with support, the people supporting us, and they’ve also supported us financially,” Biden Owens told KTSM.

Biden Owens went on to say presidential candidate Joe Biden is a leader with character and empathy.

Cristobal, who is a native El Pasoan, is serving as Biden’s campaign advisor. The pair were joined by El Paso Locomotive player Omar Salgado, who is endorsing Biden.