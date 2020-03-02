Joe Biden’s sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Your Local Election HQ

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off Joe Biden’s decisive win in the South Carolina primary, his sister and longtime campaign advisor visited El Paso Sunday morning.

Valerie Biden Owens and Cristobal Alex from the Biden for America campaign hosted a meet and greet with El Pasoans at L&J Cafe Sunday morning. The goal was to engage voters, energize supporters, and share how former Vice President Joe Biden could benefit the Borderland as President.

Biden Owens says she believes Texas will be the rocket fuel to move forward to Super Tuesday.

“South Carolina propels presidential candidates, the presidents, and then we come here to make sure we solidify and to charge ahead. So yes, we’ve had great momentum with support, the people supporting us, and they’ve also supported us financially,” Biden Owens told KTSM.

Biden Owens went on to say presidential candidate Joe Biden is a leader with character and empathy.

Cristobal, who is a native El Pasoan, is serving as Biden’s campaign advisor. The pair were joined by El Paso Locomotive player Omar Salgado, who is endorsing Biden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears"

Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday"

What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday"

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday""

Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez"

Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election"

Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting"
More Local

Your Election HQ Video Center

Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden's sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday"

What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday"

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know before heading to the polls on "Super Tuesday""

Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election"

Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting"

False, misleading Information floods social media before elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "False, misleading Information floods social media before elections"

Teens send statewide message about vaping concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens send statewide message about vaping concerns"
More Your Local Election HQ