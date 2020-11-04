Incumbent Veronica Escobar re-elected to 16th Congressional District

Your Local Election HQ

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has announced her victory in her run for re-election to the 16th Congressional District of Texas.

On Tuesday night, Escobar sent a statement reading:

“It was a historic election for turnout across the nation and in El Paso. I’m honored to have received the support of the majority of El Paso voters for re-election,” said Escobar. “I look forward to continuing the work of the last two years and am as committed to our community as ever.” 

Escobar’s re-election comes on the heels of a productive first term in which she helped pass more than 400 bills, return more than $1.4 million to El Pasoans via individual casework, conducted more than 100 district events with constituents and led myriad Congressional delegations to the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The incumbent Congresswoman was heavily favored to win the race against Republican opponent and political newcomer Irene Armendariz Jackson.

Escobar serves on the House Committees on Armed Services and the Judiciary.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

John Cornyn wins re-election against MJ Hegar in U.S. Senate Race

The Road to 270

UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day

Trump supporters follow Biden bus on I-35 in Central Texas

Trump, Biden campaign in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day

Former VP Biden campaigns in Pittsburgh

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan

NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Pres. Trump, Biden in statistical tie in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia sees record turnout, long lines caused by technical breakdowns

A look at the race for the district 4 city council seat

Jill Biden holds rally in el paso

Jill Biden visits El Paso

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

More Your Local Election HQ