Incumbent Veronica Escobar re-elected to 16th Congressional District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has announced her victory in her run for re-election to the 16th Congressional District of Texas.

On Tuesday night, Escobar sent a statement reading:

“It was a historic election for turnout across the nation and in El Paso. I’m honored to have received the support of the majority of El Paso voters for re-election,” said Escobar. “I look forward to continuing the work of the last two years and am as committed to our community as ever.”

Escobar’s re-election comes on the heels of a productive first term in which she helped pass more than 400 bills, return more than $1.4 million to El Pasoans via individual casework, conducted more than 100 district events with constituents and led myriad Congressional delegations to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The incumbent Congresswoman was heavily favored to win the race against Republican opponent and political newcomer Irene Armendariz Jackson.

Escobar serves on the House Committees on Armed Services and the Judiciary.

Latest News