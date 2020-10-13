How long will it take to vote?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Today is the first day of voting and El Pasoans are heading out to the polls.
Because of COVID-19 concerns and because we all have things to do, voters might be concerned about wait times. In some places in El Paso County, lines are short, while others are quite long.
To help you decide where and when to go vote, the City of El Paso Elections Department has a list of wait times: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/early_voting.
The page has a list of all early voting locations in El Paso, as well as address, hours of operation and wait time. You can also find the closest voting location to you.
You can vote at any early voting location. Early voting runs until Oct. 30.
