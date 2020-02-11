Fundraiser held in El Paso for Biden campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign held a fundraising event in El Paso Monday. One of the campaign’s senior advisors, an Andress graduate, returned to the Borderland for the event.

Cristobol Alex tells KTSM Vice President Biden believes El Paso is important from an economic standpoint. The campaign believes there are more Latino voters in the area and are encouraging everyone to take part in the upcoming elections.

“While Latino voters generally speaking have not voted at the rates that they should vote, in El Paso and beyond what you saw in 2018 was an over 100-percent increase in the Latino vote. So, I’m optimistic about the direction of the country, and that is in large part because of the leadership here in El Paso and beyond,” Alex said.

Alex also added that all presidential candidates are focusing on El Paso because of its multi-cultural community.

