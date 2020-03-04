Escobar awaits GOP challenger; Republicans in runoff in Hurd’s district

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six Republicans were vying to face U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar in the race for Texas’ 16th Congressional District in November. Now two are likely headed to a runoff.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Will Hurd’s decision to not seek reelection as congressman of the 23rd District drew a large pool of candidates from both political parties. Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales are leading the pack of nine and are likely headed to a runoff. On the Democratic side, Gina Ortiz Jones had a significant lead with 59% of the early vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Texas Democrats track Presidential Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democrats track Presidential Results"

What we know about Democratic Presidential Primary early voting numbers so far

Thumbnail for the video titled "What we know about Democratic Presidential Primary early voting numbers so far"

John Cornyn hosts Austin party as Super Tuesday results come in

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Cornyn hosts Austin party as Super Tuesday results come in"

MJ Hegar leading in Texas Democratic Primary polls — but a runoff is likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "MJ Hegar leading in Texas Democratic Primary polls — but a runoff is likely"

EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail"

Super Tuesday ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday ballot"
More Local

Your Election HQ Video Center

Texas Democrats track Presidential Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democrats track Presidential Results"

What we know about Democratic Presidential Primary early voting numbers so far

Thumbnail for the video titled "What we know about Democratic Presidential Primary early voting numbers so far"

John Cornyn hosts Austin party as Super Tuesday results come in

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Cornyn hosts Austin party as Super Tuesday results come in"

MJ Hegar leading in Texas Democratic Primary polls — but a runoff is likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "MJ Hegar leading in Texas Democratic Primary polls — but a runoff is likely"

EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail"

Super Tuesday ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday ballot"
More Your Local Election HQ