El Paso’s early voting numbers up 62-percent over 2016

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans increased their voter turnout 62.33% over the last Presidential Primary election after 11 days of Early Voting. A total of 42,427 El Pasoans have already voted in this year’s primary election.

Friday was the busiest day at the polls during the early voting period, with a total of 8,714 El Pasoans casting ballots at one of the city’s early voting sites. When all was said and done, a total of 33,235 El Pasoans vote in the Democratic Primary while 9,192 El Pasoans cast ballots in the Republican Primary.

During the first few days of early voting, it seemed as though the turnout for the Republican party could potentially double itself — reaching as high as a 131.85% increase over 2016 by day two. However, voting numbers in the Republican Primary began to stagnate as the days went on. The party still saw an increase of 12.25% of voters in the primary at the end of the early voting period.

The Democratic primary also saw a significant increase over 2016. There was a 85.18% increase of voters in the Democratic Primary over 2016.

The early voting period ended on Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

For sample ballots, CLICK HERE.

