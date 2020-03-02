El Paso voters explain why they didn’t participate in early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Election day is Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Many El Paso registered voters still haven’t voted. Some explain why they chose to wait till election day to cast their ballots.

“I haven’t voted because I’m always working. I don’t have time, so I have to make time for it,” said El Pasoan Estela Munoz.

Like Estela, many El Pasoans say they are waiting till Election Day to vote. Early voting closed on Friday, February 28 but more 40,000 El Pasoans voted during early voting.

However, the total number of registered voters in El Paso is over 450,000.

“I really was not sure exactly who was my candidate, so I just waited till the last minute and probably right now I know who will be my vote,” said Ediberto Cobos an El Pasoan.

While others know who they want to vote for but getting to the polls early can be a challenge.

“I’ll vote Tuesday, and to be honest it just slipped my mind. I’m not an early voter,” said Terry Bell.

Some of the biggest local elections you will see on the ballot include:

El Paso County Sheriff

District Attorney

County Commissioner Precinct 3

State Rep. District 76

If you plan to head to the polls on Tuesday remember you must go to your precincts designated polling location.

If you don’t know where that is you can follow these steps:

Go to https://epcountyvotes.com/ or download the mobile app.

Click on the tab that says “where do I vote”.

Enter your address and zip code.

Remember Texas voters are required by law to provide proof of identification prior to being allowed to vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

For candidate profiles and questionnaires, visit community media partners ElPasoMatters.org.