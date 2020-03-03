El Paso voter guide for Super Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Election Day for the 2020 Texas Primary is Tuesday, March 3.

Some of the biggest local elections El Pasoans will see on the ballot include El Paso County Sheriff, District Attorney, County Commissioner Precinct 3, and State Rep. District 76.

In the El Paso County Sheriff race, Incumbent Sheriff Richard Wiles has three challengers including Ron Martin, Raul Mendiola, and Carlos Carrillo.

For the District Attorney election, four candidates are vying for the seat left open by District Attorney Jaime Esparza. He announced his retirement in July of 2019. There are no Republicans running in this race. The winner will become the new District Attorney for El Paso.

El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez is hoping to fend off four challengers. Precinct Three covers portions of far east El Paso County and the Lower Valley. There are four Democratic challengers who are running against Perez. They include Illiana Holguin, the local Democratic Party chair, Socorro Mayor Elia Garcia, and Eduardo Romero.

There is one sole Republican running for the seat. The winner of the Democratic race will face Randy French in the November election.

In the El Paso County Sheriff race, the seat is currently held by Sheriff Richard Wiles. There are three candidates who are challenging him for the position. They include Ron Martin who is an El Paso Police Department sergeant, Carlos Carrillo who is the chief of police for the Canutillo Independent School District, and Raul Mendiola who is a former officer for the El Paso Police Department.

If you plan to head to the polls on Tuesday remember you must go to your precincts designated polling location.

If you don’t know where that is you can follow these steps:

Go to https://epcountyvotes.com/ or download the mobile app.

Click on the tab that says “where do I vote”.

Enter your address and zip code.

Remember Texas voters are required by law to provide proof of identification prior to being allowed to vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

For candidate profiles and questionnaires, visit community media partners ElPasoMatters.org.