El Paso to elect new District Attorney for the first time in nearly 30 years

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With District Attorney Jaime Esparza stepping down, El Paso voters will select his replacement.

With no Republican challenger in November, the race will come down to Democrats Yvonne Rosales, Karen Dykes, Roger Montoya, and James Montoya.

As the unofficial numbers begin to circle in we can see Yvonne Rosales is leading the way. Rosales is just 3.35% ahead of James Montoya.

Roger Montoya right now falling behind on the race with only 9.22% of the votes.

One of these four candidates will take over the office that is prosecuting the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect.

Follow the results below, starting at 7 p.m.:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail"

Super Tuesday ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday ballot"

El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis"

Become a Certified Weather Watcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Become a Certified Weather Watcher"
More Local

Your Election HQ Video Center

EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "EP County Sheriff Race: Federal Contract with El Paso County Jail"

Super Tuesday ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday ballot"

El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis"
More Your Local Election HQ