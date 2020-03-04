El Paso to elect new District Attorney for the first time in nearly 30 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With District Attorney Jaime Esparza stepping down, El Paso voters will select his replacement.

With no Republican challenger in November, the race will come down to Democrats Yvonne Rosales, Karen Dykes, Roger Montoya, and James Montoya.

As the unofficial numbers begin to circle in we can see Yvonne Rosales is leading the way. Rosales is just 3.35% ahead of James Montoya.

Roger Montoya right now falling behind on the race with only 9.22% of the votes.

One of these four candidates will take over the office that is prosecuting the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect.

Follow the results below, starting at 7 p.m.: