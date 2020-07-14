Your Local Election Headquarters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Tuesday, July 14 is Election Day for the Primary Runoff. This year's runoff was delayed from its traditional date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts on Election Day. If you're unsure where to vote, you can check the County Elections Department's "Where Do I Vote?" tool.