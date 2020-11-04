El Paso mayoral race likely headed to a runoff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The results of the race for El Paso mayor is revealing the diversity of votership within the Borderland.

On Tuesday night, early voting results suggest former Mayor Oscar Leeser leads with more than 40 percent of the votes, followed by incumbent Dee Margo with about 25 percent of the votes and Veronica Carbajal with 21 percent of the votes.

Carlos Gallinar coming in with about 8 percent of the votes.

Both Carbajal and Gallinar earned endorsements from political heavyweights that include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and activist Dolores Huerta.

Leeser, endorsed by the El Paso Young Republicans, hosted a virtual viewing party this evening and told KTSM 9 News he is humbled by his lead.



“Anywhere we go, the priority of the citizens of El Paso is taxes. How do we control the taxes, how do we work with them, and that’s going to be the important thing. We brought a lot of jobs to our community and we were able to create a better way of life and so looking at that, we have our priorities which is COVID-19 and make sure that we keep our small businesses open and that we keep it, but also make sure we put safety before profit,” Leeser shared.

KTSM spoke with Margo outside a West El Paso polling station, where he noted the many issues he’s faced while in office, most specifically the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’ve added more jobs in my three and a half years than my predecessor had in his 4 years. So I look forward to the opportunity of comparing his 4 years to my three and a half,” Margo told KTSM.

Leeser and Margo will face off in a runoff election if Leeser does not take more than 50 percent of the vote.

