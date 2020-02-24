El Paso early voting numbers rise compared to 2016

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second week of early voting is underway in El Paso, with only one week away from election day in the Texas Democratic and Republican Primaries.

Voters began to hit the polls since early voting opened last Tuesday, and data from the El Paso County Elections Department shows a voter increase in El Paso for both parties compared to this time in the 2016 primaries.

According to early voting numbers, out of the nearly half a million registered voters in El Paso County, 13,525 democrats voter early and 4,106 republicans have cast their votes to date.

Data shows a 1.9 percent of voters cast ballots in 2016 compared to 4.4 percent this year.

Voters weighed in on why they think there is an increase in this election.

“The presidential election is the most crucial, especially the Democratic primary which I vote, it”s extremely important to be able to say who is my selection and make that vote known,” Alex Almanzan said.

Meanwhile others noticed the importance of voting for local races as well.

“They’re supposed to be working for us and if you don’t think they’re working for you then you need to get them out and I don’t think enough people do that,” Roberto Calderon said.

Local races on the ballot include the El Paso County Sherriff race, the County District Attorney and the Texas House District 76 seat, which covers East-Central, South-Central, Cielo Vista and the Lower Valley.

Early voting will end this Friday, Feb. 28, and Election Day is next week March 3.

