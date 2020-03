EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles appears to be headed for re-election after garnering more than 60% of early votes.

Wiles, who has been sheriff since 2009, drew three challengers in Raul Mendiola, Ron Martin and Carlos Carrillo, but no Republican challenger.

One issue at heart of the election will be deputy staffing. You can watch what each candidate had to say on the issue above.

Below, you can keep up with the election results all night.