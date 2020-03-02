El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar endorses Joe Biden for President

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As presidential candidates drop out of the race, El Paso’s U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar has made a choice on who she is backing for the job.

Escobar announced she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in a news release Monday morning.

“In the 2020 election, experience matters. That’s why I’m endorsing Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States as the best candidate to take on Donald Trump and the chaos his administration has created,” Escobar’s release said. “Communities like mine in El Paso need real solutions to the problems we are facing. From gun violence prevention to immigration reform, Vice President Biden has the integrity, experience and record of successful governing to lead our nation.”

Escobar’s announcement comes after Pete Buttigieg announced he was withdrawing on Sunday and on the same day Amy Klobuchar announced she was withdrawing.

