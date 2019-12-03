Early Voting: Two City Council seats to be decided by voters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting is underway in El Paso for two City Council seats, one of which will surely result in a new face on City Council.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, December 10. Election day will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the District 3 race, it’s a runoff election between incumbent Cassandra Hernandez and challenger Will Veliz in a controversial race initiated after Hernandez’s campaign launched a Facebook page announcing her intention to run for Mayor.

In addition to the District 3 race, four candidates are vying for the District 6 City Council seat vacated by Claudia Ordaz Perez who announced her candidacy for State Representative last month.

In the District 6 race, the four candidates are Eric Stoltz-Reyes, Debbie Torres, Arnulfo Hernandez, Jr., and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez.

All Texas voters must present a valid form of photo identification at their polling location. A list of acceptable forms of photo I.D. when voting in person can be found on the El Paso County Elections website.