Early Voting Guide: 2020 Primary Election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After months of political posturing to gain your vote in the 2020 Primary Election, early voting in the state of Texas has finally arrived.

Election day is Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but voters can cast their ballots at any one of the Early Voting Stations from Tuesday, February 18 through Friday, February, 28.

When you arrive at the polls, you will be asked which primary you would like to vote in. Texas does not have registered party affiliations.

The El Paso County Elections Office is offering 31 early voting locations across the county for convenience. A list of those early voting locations and operation times can be found below.

Texas Voters are required by law to provide proof of identification when they go to the polls.

The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the approved photo ID must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

For any questions or to check your voter registration status, visit the El Paso County Elections Department website at www.epcountyvotes.com.