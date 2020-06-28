Early voting for El Paso runoff election begins Monday, don’t expect ‘I Voted’ stickers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting for the runoff election in El Paso begins Monday, June, 29 and will last through July 10th. Early voting will last two weeks for this election rather than only one.

The original date for the runoff election was May 27 but it was changed to July 14th due to the ongoing pandemic.

Voters can expect to see poll workers wearing personal protective equipment and polling booths six feet apart. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask.

Don’t expect those coveted “I Voted” stickers — they’ve been eliminated this election as a way to minimize person-to-person contact.

“No stickers in July, I know that’s a bummer. Everybody’s been really hyped up, especially since we got our new stickers this year,” said Lisa Wise, the Election Administrator for El Paso County Elections Department.

One option you have if you don’t want to go inside a polling location is curbside voting.

“The curbside voting is something that the county has always done, but it’s just not utilized very often,” said Lisa Wise.

To vote curbside, all you have to do is pull up, and a poll worker will come to you. El Paso County Elections Department encourages people to call ahead, but it is not mandatory.

“We’ll have poll workers monitoring the curbside they will come out they will get your information they will check you in, and they will bring you a ballot to vote and take that from you in the envelope and cast that,” said Wise.

According to Wise everyone in the vehicle is allowed to vote.

Another way to vote without going into a polling location is to vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot for those eligible is July 2.

“If you qualify, we are asking that you do vote by mail. Only because there are people who won’t qualify and will have no other option than to vote, besides in person,” said Wise.

To find the polling site closest to you visit the El Paso County Elections website.