1  of  3
Breaking News
Deadly crash was human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol says
Uptick in cases continues in Doña Ana County while statewide hospitalizations remain low
YISD summer workouts suspended after Riverside soccer coach tests positive for virus

Early voting for El Paso runoff election begins Monday, don’t expect ‘I Voted’ stickers

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting for the runoff election in El Paso begins Monday, June, 29 and will last through July 10th. Early voting will last two weeks for this election rather than only one.

The original date for the runoff election was May 27 but it was changed to July 14th due to the ongoing pandemic.

Voters can expect to see poll workers wearing personal protective equipment and polling booths six feet apart. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask.

Don’t expect those coveted “I Voted” stickers — they’ve been eliminated this election as a way to minimize person-to-person contact.

“No stickers in July, I know that’s a bummer. Everybody’s been really hyped up, especially since we got our new stickers this year,” said Lisa Wise, the Election Administrator for El Paso County Elections Department.

One option you have if you don’t want to go inside a polling location is curbside voting.

“The curbside voting is something that the county has always done, but it’s just not utilized very often,” said Lisa Wise.

To vote curbside, all you have to do is pull up, and a poll worker will come to you. El Paso County Elections Department encourages people to call ahead, but it is not mandatory.

“We’ll have poll workers monitoring the curbside they will come out they will get your information they will check you in, and they will bring you a ballot to vote and take that from you in the envelope and cast that,” said Wise.

According to Wise everyone in the vehicle is allowed to vote.

Another way to vote without going into a polling location is to vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot for those eligible is July 2.

“If you qualify, we are asking that you do vote by mail. Only because there are people who won’t qualify and will have no other option than to vote, besides in person,” said Wise.

To find the polling site closest to you visit the El Paso County Elections website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

YISD shuts down all athletic activities

Thumbnail for the video titled "YISD shuts down all athletic activities"

Authorities search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian"

U.S. Border Patrol, El Paso Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez statement

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Border Patrol, El Paso Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez statement"

Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7"

El Paso bar owners have mixed feelings about having to close doors… again

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bar owners have mixed feelings about having to close doors… again"

New COVID-19 cases reported in Dona Ana County on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "New COVID-19 cases reported in Dona Ana County on Friday"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Your Election HQ Video Center

Voting problems in Georgia prompt calls for investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting problems in Georgia prompt calls for investigation"
More Your Local Election HQ