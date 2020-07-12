Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voters in El Paso cast 26,614 votes through the Primary Runoff early voting period, representing 5.6-percent of total registered voters. The percentage of early ballots is lower than the primary but still higher than a typical primary runoff election.

Democratic voters comprised the majority of early voters in this year’s primary runoff, casting 21,570 votes to 5,044 Republican ballots cast. The last primary runoff in a presidential election year (2016), El Paso, only 9,710 early votes were cast, or 2.3-percent of total registered voters.

The higher turnout comes despite concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Local election officials opted not to give out “I Voted” stickers. They also offered voters q-tips to touch the voting machine screens.

Republicans have two runoffs on the ballot, U.S. Representative for District 16, and U.S. Representative for District 23. Democrats must choose candidates in several runoffs, including U.S. Senator, Railroad Commissioner, District Judges for the 383rd and 388th Court, District Attorney, and County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters must vote at their polling place on Election Day and must vote in the same party’s primary runoff if they voted in the primary election.