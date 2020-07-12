Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voters in El Paso cast 26,614 votes through the Primary Runoff early voting period, representing 5.6-percent of total registered voters. The percentage of early ballots is lower than the primary but still higher than a typical primary runoff election.

Democratic voters comprised the majority of early voters in this year’s primary runoff, casting 21,570 votes to 5,044 Republican ballots cast. The last primary runoff in a presidential election year (2016), El Paso, only 9,710 early votes were cast, or 2.3-percent of total registered voters.

The higher turnout comes despite concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Local election officials opted not to give out “I Voted” stickers. They also offered voters q-tips to touch the voting machine screens.

Republicans have two runoffs on the ballot, U.S. Representative for District 16, and U.S. Representative for District 23. Democrats must choose candidates in several runoffs, including U.S. Senator, Railroad Commissioner, District Judges for the 383rd and 388th Court, District Attorney, and County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters must vote at their polling place on Election Day and must vote in the same party’s primary runoff if they voted in the primary election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high"

New Mexico COVID Update for July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico COVID Update for July 12"

Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns"

Juarez COVID Update July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez COVID Update July 12"

State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom"

Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Your Election HQ Video Center

Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns"

Early voting for El Paso runoff election begins Monday, don’t expect ‘I Voted’ stickers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting for El Paso runoff election begins Monday, don’t expect ‘I Voted’ stickers"
More Your Local Election HQ