County Commissioner Vince Perez, Iliana Holguin headed to runoff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The only contested El Paso County Commissioner race will head to a runoff after incumbent Vince Perez failed to win a majority of the votes, according to KTSM 9 News.

Democrat Vince Perez led all Democrats in the March primary. He was followed by Iliana Holguin.

Elia Garcia finished in third and Eduardo Romero is trailing trailed behind at the end of the night.

The candidates told KTSM earlier that they are looking to make improvements to the Far East Side and Lower Valley, some of the fastest-growing parts of El Paso.

Fixing budgetary issues, infrastructure, stormwater, and drainage, along with government transparency are some of the priorities that each candidate shared.

