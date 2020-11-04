John Cornyn projected to win re-election against MJ Hegar in U.S. Senate Race

Your Local Election HQ

by: Kailey Hunt and KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn is the projected winner against Democrat MJ Hegar in a heated Texas U.S. Senate Race.

A Cornyn campaign spokesperson told Nexstar’s Wes Rapaport Hegar called Cornyn to concede the race.

See the latest election results below:

Cornyn was first elected as Texas’ senator since 2002. Hegar, is an Air Force veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. She narrowly lost a U.S. House race in 2018 against John Carter.

Hegar spoke Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. during the Texas Democratic Party’s virtual watch party. She said she’s optimistic, and regardless of the winner tonight, the real work starts tomorrow.

“I think that we’re going to have victories, up and down the ballot to be celebrating. And then we’ve got a window in which we have an opportunity to deliver real servant leadership to Texas, where we have an opportunity to show people job growth to handle this pandemic and get it under control to minimize the economic impact,” Hegar said.

Cornyn is also expected to speak virtually, but not until after the race is called, according to his campaign.

In the past two weeks, millions of dollars have been poured into the race as the candidates scrambled to make their final pitches to voters. And despite lagging in the polls, Hegar raised $14 million from July-September, doubling the $7.2 million fundraising haul by Cornyn and wiping out his cash advantage.

In mid-October, Hegar and Cornyn also met on the debate stage, where they clashed on several key issues, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic and the confirmation of Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

The Road to 270

UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day

Trump supporters follow Biden bus on I-35 in Central Texas

Trump, Biden campaign in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day

Former VP Biden campaigns in Pittsburgh

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan

NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Pres. Trump, Biden in statistical tie in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia sees record turnout, long lines caused by technical breakdowns

A look at the race for the district 4 city council seat

Jill Biden holds rally in el paso

Jill Biden visits El Paso

Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Cornyn on SCOTUS

Hegar on Packing Courts

Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement

Cornyn on Systemic Racism

Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates

More Your Local Election HQ