City Rep. Rivera takes lead after early voting in District 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — District 7 City Rep. Henry Rivera took an early lead with more than 56% of the early vote Tuesday evening.

Rivera had 10,210 of the 17,972 votes cast during early voting.

Rivera is being challenged by El Paso journalist Aaron Montes, who got 7,762 early votes, or 43%.

Before running for El Paso City Council, Montes was a reporter for the El Paso Times and El Paso Inc.

Rivera is a former El Paso police officer who served on the force since 1982. He also was the first vice president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association Political Action Committee, according to Ballotpedia.

District 7 stretches from East El Paso to the Lower Valley.

