City of El Paso, District 3 Representative

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three candidates vied for the El Paso City Council District 3 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

The candidates included incumbent Cassandra Hernandez and Realtors Jose Rodriguez and William Veliz. District 3 encompasses East and Central El Paso.

Hernandez won the District 3 seat after winning a runoff election against Veliz in December 2019.

Hernandez originally lost her seat after City Council members found a Facebook post that showed a picture of Hernandez with a caption that read, “Cassandra Hernandez for Mayor of El Paso, Texas.”

The post was quickly removed; however, council members called for a special election and cited the state’s “resign to run” laws. Hernandez maintained that the Facebook incident was unintentional and she was not declaring intent to run for another office.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hernandez has been critical of the city’s response to the virus outbreak. Recently, Hernandez along with City Rep. Alexsandra Annello and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein released a statement urging El Paso residents to follow County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s Emergency Directives.

El Paso Matters spoke with the two other candidates, Jose Rodriguez and William Veliz, about how they believe the city government has handled the virus.

Rodriguez told El Paso Matters that public safety is his No. 1 priority, but believes the city has done a good job overall in handling the health crisis.

Veliz said he has concerns with transparency from the city during the pandemic and believes City officials should be more transparent with residents.

You can read all their responses on El Paso Matters by clicking here.

